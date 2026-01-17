SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 11,804 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 627.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 90.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 79.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, Director William W. Mccarten bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,080.64. The trade was a 57.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dianna Morgan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 23,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,874.68. The trade was a 2.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 96,209 shares of company stock worth $4,573,353. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $87.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.57. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $91.18.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.75%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

