SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,393 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,811,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,527,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,717,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,397,000 after purchasing an additional 437,396 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.0% during the second quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,580,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,023,000 after purchasing an additional 214,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth $106,221,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In related news, President Bradley Paulsen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.27 per share, with a total value of $301,350.00. Following the acquisition, the president directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,100. This represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FND. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Cowen set a $77.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.73.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

