Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 5.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 528,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,239,000 after purchasing an additional 47,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 520,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,814,000 after purchasing an additional 268,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 490,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,948,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PJT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.60.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $188.44 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $190.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.84.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $447.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.76 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 29.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm’s dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

