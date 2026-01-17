32,823 Shares in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.57. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.02 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 76.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

