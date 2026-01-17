Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in The RealReal, Inc. $REAL

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REAL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 589.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 887,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 759,160 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 6.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in RealReal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at RealReal
In other RealReal news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 97,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $1,267,290.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,604,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,950,564.68. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 59,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $864,548.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 249,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,536.38. This represents a 19.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 15,823,249 shares of company stock valued at $209,258,341 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
RealReal Stock Up 1.7%
REAL stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $173.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
About RealReal
The RealReal, Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.
At the core of The RealReal’s business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.
