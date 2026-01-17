Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $404.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $404.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $329.00 to $448.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.69.
Rockwell Automation Price Performance
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.
Insider Activity
In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.92, for a total value of $92,039.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,058 shares in the company, valued at $827,151.36. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $191,361.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $965,250.02. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,053 shares of company stock valued at $34,718,919. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the third quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Rockwell Automation
Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell to a buy (supporting upside expectations and investor confidence). Rockwell Automation (ROK) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights Rockwell’s strong history of earnings surprises and says the company has the attributes that make another beat likely — a positive for short?term sentiment ahead of upcoming reports. Will Rockwell Automation (ROK) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks also profiles ROK as a long?term momentum stock, reinforcing investor interest from momentum/style investors. Why Rockwell Automation (ROK) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged several near?term EPS estimates slightly higher (Q1 and Q4 adjustments), a modest fundamental positive that helps justify current multiple. MarketBeat / Zacks estimate notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Rockwell released its 2025 Sustainability Report — supportive for long?term ESG positioning but unlikely to move near?term trading materially. Rockwell Automation 2025 Sustainability Report Issued
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (valuation checks and a Daktronics comparison) provide context for investors deciding between growth/momentum vs pure value plays; these are informative but not market?moving. DAKT or ROK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target modestly to $404 but kept a neutral rating — the PT implies downside versus the current quote and signals caution from a major house. Benzinga note on JPMorgan price target
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks slightly trimmed FY2028 EPS estimates (tiny adjustment) — not a large fundamental change but contributes to mixed near?term guidance/expectations. MarketBeat / Zacks estimate notes
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.
The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.
