Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Price

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Olin from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.64. Olin has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.31. Olin had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.91%.

In other Olin news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,771.14. This represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Olin by 20.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Olin by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 215,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 317,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company’s core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin’s chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

