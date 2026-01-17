Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Lowered to $263.00 at Citigroup

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $270.00 to $263.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WM. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $234.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.45.

WM opened at $221.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.74 and its 200-day moving average is $219.25. Waste Management has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

