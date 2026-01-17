SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SEMrush in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of SEMrush from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEMrush from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SEMrush from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th.

Get SEMrush alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEMR

SEMrush Stock Up 0.3%

SEMrush stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.50 and a beta of 1.55.

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). SEMrush had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million.

SEMrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEMrush is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider specializing in online visibility management and digital marketing analytics. Its cloud-based platform offers tools for search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising research, content marketing, social media management, and competitive intelligence. By aggregating data across search engines, advertising networks, and social platforms, the company enables marketers to track keyword rankings, audit websites, analyze backlink profiles, and uncover competitor strategies.

The company’s flagship offering, the SEMrush toolkit, includes modules for keyword research, site auditing, position tracking, backlink analysis, and content optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.