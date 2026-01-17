Evergreen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,083 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $23,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,331,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after acquiring an additional 143,113 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,171,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,288,000 after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,887,000 after purchasing an additional 47,147 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 627,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.1599 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

