Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 40,110 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 708% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,964 call options.

Globalstar Trading Down 4.2%

Globalstar stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.78 and a beta of 1.10. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $74.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.85 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. Globalstar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSAT shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Globalstar from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globalstar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globalstar news, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 845 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $55,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 58,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,014. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $77,389.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 135,568 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,586.56. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,663 shares of company stock worth $3,061,073. 61.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 519.9% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc is a leading provider of mobile satellite voice and data communications services. Through a network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the company delivers reliable satellite connectivity to users in remote or underserved regions where terrestrial networks are unavailable or unreliable. Its product portfolio includes satellite phones, two-way satellite data modems and Internet of Things (IoT) devices designed for tracking, monitoring and emergency notification.

Founded in 1991 as a joint venture between Loral and Qualcomm, Globalstar launched its first fleet of 48 satellites between 1998 and 2000.

Featured Articles

