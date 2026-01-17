abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and traded as low as $18.82. abrdn Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $18.8480, with a volume of 540,398 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%.
abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and current income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund’s portfolio generally comprises a diversified mix of domestic and international healthcare issuers, spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, and related industries.
The fund employs a fundamental, research-driven approach to select investments, focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, innovative product pipelines and the potential for sustainable revenue growth.
