abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and traded as low as $18.82. abrdn Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $18.8480, with a volume of 540,398 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 86,924 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 13.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 9.5% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 199,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and current income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund’s portfolio generally comprises a diversified mix of domestic and international healthcare issuers, spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, and related industries.

The fund employs a fundamental, research-driven approach to select investments, focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, innovative product pipelines and the potential for sustainable revenue growth.

