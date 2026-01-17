Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and traded as high as $3.80. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 35,310 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Natural Health Trends in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $41.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.0%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently -8,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 536,392.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 413,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 413,022 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the third quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Corp. is a U.S.-based holding company that develops, markets and distributes a range of plant-based health supplements, nutritional products and personal care items. The company’s product portfolio spans weight management, skin care, men’s health, nutritional supplements and wellness solutions designed to support overall health and beauty. Natural Health Trends focuses on delivering scientifically formulated products through modern e-commerce channels and direct selling platforms.

Through its principal subsidiaries in the People’s Republic of China—including Shanghai NHTC Health Products Co, Ltd.

