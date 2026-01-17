Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Robinhood Markets makes up approximately 1.2% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,612,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,564,000 after buying an additional 1,371,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,870,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,840,000 after acquiring an additional 507,926 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $973,122,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 49,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $6,549,893.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,150.40. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $170,865,100.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,296,763 shares of company stock worth $414,016,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Dbs Bank raised Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $108.74 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.17 and its 200 day moving average is $119.07.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The company’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

