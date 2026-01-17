Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $18,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $349.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.64. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $351.77.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

