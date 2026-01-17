The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Receives $260.74 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.3882.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Mizuho set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $303.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $227.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $257.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Progressive from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:PGR opened at $202.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Progressive has a 52 week low of $199.90 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.19%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $307,050.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,176.42. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 223,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,956,523.52. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,034 shares of company stock worth $2,047,481. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,667,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,500,146,000 after buying an additional 151,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,808,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,373,474,000 after acquiring an additional 78,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,513,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,128,055,000 after acquiring an additional 301,371 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Progressive by 78.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,704,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,384,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Progressive by 26.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,167,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,757,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,864 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

