Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) & Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Critical Review

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walt Disney has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Walt Disney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanta Braves -0.14% -0.19% -0.06% Walt Disney 13.14% 9.37% 5.29%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanta Braves $662.75 million 4.11 -$31.27 million ($0.04) -1,081.75 Walt Disney $94.43 billion 2.11 $12.40 billion $6.86 16.23

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Walt Disney”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanta Braves. Atlanta Braves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walt Disney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Walt Disney shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlanta Braves and Walt Disney, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanta Braves 1 1 1 1 2.50 Walt Disney 1 6 19 0 2.69

Atlanta Braves currently has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.33%. Walt Disney has a consensus price target of $135.20, indicating a potential upside of 21.42%. Given Walt Disney’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Walt Disney is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Summary

Walt Disney beats Atlanta Braves on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners. It also offers direct-to-consumer streaming services through Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu, and Star+; sports-related entertainment services through ESPN, ESPN on ABC, ESPN+ DTC, and Star; sale/licensing of film and episodic content to third-party television and VOD services; theatrical, home entertainment, and music distribution services; DVD and Blu-ray discs, electronic home video licenses, and VOD rental services; staging and licensing of live entertainment events; and post-production services. In addition, the company operates theme parks and resorts comprising Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney, as well as Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii. It also licenses its intellectual property to a third party for operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort; licenses trade names, characters, visual, literary, and other IP for use on merchandise, published materials, and games; operates a direct-to-home satellite distribution platform; sells branded merchandise through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; and develops and publishes books, comic books, and magazines. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

