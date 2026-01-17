Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $11.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.0833.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.50 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,268,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,403,000 after buying an additional 2,259,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,584.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,161,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,641 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,150,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,855 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 684.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,953,000 after buying an additional 1,375,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $8,578,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 7.45%.The company had revenue of $398.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.570 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.260 EPS. Analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.36%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company’s investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB’s portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.