Head to Head Survey: Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ProPetro and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro -1.31% -0.06% -0.04% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ProPetro and Glori Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro 1 4 4 0 2.33 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ProPetro presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.52%. Given ProPetro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ProPetro is more favorable than Glori Energy.

84.7% of ProPetro shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of ProPetro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProPetro and Glori Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro $1.44 billion 0.74 -$137.86 million ($0.17) -60.32 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Glori Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProPetro.

Summary

ProPetro beats Glori Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

