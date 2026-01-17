Short Interest in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB) Expands By 100.7%

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,047 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the December 15th total of 8,994 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4%

Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chemomab Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research cut Chemomab Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemomab Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation antibody therapies. The company leverages a proprietary antibody engineering platform to generate novel bi- and multi-specific antibodies with applications in oncology, infectious diseases and inflammatory disorders. By combining cutting-edge discovery tools with translational research, Chemomab aims to advance promising candidates from early proof-of-concept through clinical development.

Among its pipeline programs, Chemomab is advancing antibody candidates designed to target key tumor antigens and pathogen-specific epitopes.

