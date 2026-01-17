SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Short Interest Up 104.2% in December

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,514 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the December 15th total of 12,982 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SFY stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.07. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.94 and a 1 year high of $135.55.

Get SoFi Select 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 205.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,753,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,199,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.