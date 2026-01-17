AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.2222.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,613,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AutoNation by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,064,000 after buying an additional 241,265 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 219.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,957,000 after acquiring an additional 217,774 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 51.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 631,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,439,000 after acquiring an additional 215,577 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $34,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN opened at $215.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.75. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc is the largest automotive retailer in the United States, operating a network of franchised new vehicle dealerships, pre-owned vehicle superstores and collision-repair centers. The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive products and services, including the sale of new cars and light trucks from leading manufacturers, certified pre-owned vehicles and a wide selection of used models. In addition to retail vehicle sales, AutoNation provides financing, insurance and extended service contracts through its in-house financial services division, as well as genuine and aftermarket parts, factory-recommended maintenance and collision-repair services.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, AutoNation was founded in 1996 by entrepreneur H.

