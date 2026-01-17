Analyzing Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) & Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Elliman has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tejon Ranch and Douglas Elliman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 1 0 0 2.00 Douglas Elliman 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $46.42 million 9.69 $2.69 million $0.12 139.38 Douglas Elliman $995.63 million 0.25 -$76.32 million ($0.70) -4.01

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Douglas Elliman”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tejon Ranch has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Douglas Elliman. Douglas Elliman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tejon Ranch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Douglas Elliman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch 6.41% 0.61% 0.48% Douglas Elliman -5.76% -3.19% -0.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Douglas Elliman on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, a power plant lease, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to various auto service stations with convenience stores, fast-food operations, service diner-style restaurant, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and package of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, planning, pre-construction engineering, stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and infrastructure projects. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, such as wine grapes, almonds, and pistachios in package of land. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on package of land in the Antelope Valley; and leases package of land for growing vegetables, as well as almonds. The Ranch Operations segment provides game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. Tejon Ranch Co. was founded in 1843 and is based in Lebec, California.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

