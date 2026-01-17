Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) versus Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Head to Head Contrast

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) and Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Radian Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $314.51 million 8.38 $30.43 million $1.13 63.34 Radian Group $1.29 billion 3.48 $604.44 million $4.01 8.26

Profitability

Radian Group has higher revenue and earnings than Goosehead Insurance. Radian Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Goosehead Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Radian Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance 8.55% -34.60% 8.55% Radian Group 45.90% 13.29% 6.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Goosehead Insurance and Radian Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 1 6 6 0 2.38 Radian Group 1 4 2 0 2.14

Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $90.30, indicating a potential upside of 26.17%. Radian Group has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.74%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than Radian Group.

Risk and Volatility

Goosehead Insurance has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radian Group has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Radian Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Radian Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Radian Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated 1,415 franchise locations. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting. The Homegenius segment offers title services, including a suite of insurance and non-insurance titles; tax and title data, centralized recording, document retrieval, and default curative title services; deed and property reports; closing and settlement services; mortgage underwriting and processing; escrow; appraisal management; and real estate brokerage. This segment also provides real estate valuation products and services; asset management services for managing real estate owned properties, which includes a web-based workflow solution; and a suite of real estate technology products and services to facilitate real estate transactions, such as proprietary platforms as a service solution. It serves mortgage originators, such as mortgage bankers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks; and consumers, mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, government-sponsored enterprises, real estate brokers and agents, and corporations for their employees. The company was formerly known as CMAC Investment Corp. and changed its name to Radian Group Inc. in June 1999. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

