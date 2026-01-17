Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EL. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $119.43.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $364,748.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,785.96. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3,181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,062 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3,986.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,082,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 46.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,112,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 593.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,211,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,629 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

