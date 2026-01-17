PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $142.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCAR. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $113.56) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Get PACCAR alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $121.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.91. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $122.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average of $102.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,338.20. This represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,520,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2,389.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,056 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 235.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,540,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,801,000 after buying an additional 1,784,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PACCAR by 25.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,798,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,211,000 after buying an additional 1,165,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PACCAR by 20.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,971,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,084,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.