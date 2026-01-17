Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Raised to $495.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen to $495.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $325.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $139.22 and a 12 month high of $327.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 141,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and full?year EPS forecasts for AMG (small uplifts across Q1–Q4 2026, Q1–Q4 2027 and FY2026/FY2027), signaling modest upward revisions to earnings outlook that can support valuation. (Zacks still carries a “Hold” rating.)

Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and full?year EPS forecasts for AMG (small uplifts across Q1–Q4 2026, Q1–Q4 2027 and FY2026/FY2027), signaling modest upward revisions to earnings outlook that can support valuation. (Zacks still carries a “Hold” rating.) Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen published a bullish forecast highlighting potential strong price appreciation for AMG, adding institutional analyst support for further gains. TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Stock

TD Cowen published a bullish forecast highlighting potential strong price appreciation for AMG, adding institutional analyst support for further gains. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus reads as a “Moderate Buy,” which may encourage investors looking for analyst confirmation of upside. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brokerage consensus reads as a “Moderate Buy,” which may encourage investors looking for analyst confirmation of upside. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha coverage notes continued investor interest (buying more of AMG’s baby bonds), which can draw retail/income investor attention and provide additional demand for the stock. Affiliated Managers Group: Up 30% Since We Last Liked The Baby Bonds, We Are Buying More

Seeking Alpha coverage notes continued investor interest (buying more of AMG’s baby bonds), which can draw retail/income investor attention and provide additional demand for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Although Zacks raised EPS figures, the upgrades are modest in magnitude and Zacks retains a “Hold” rating — implying limited immediate conviction from that particular shop.

Although Zacks raised EPS figures, the upgrades are modest in magnitude and Zacks retains a “Hold” rating — implying limited immediate conviction from that particular shop. Negative Sentiment: Trading volume has been below average recently (background data), and many analyst moves are incremental — both factors suggest upside may be gradual and could stall without bigger catalysts (M&A, materially stronger organic AUM growth or a major beat on revenue/fees).

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc (NYSE: AMG) is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates’ distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company’s core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

