Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $474.00.

MUSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MUSA

Murphy USA Trading Down 2.7%

MUSA opened at $440.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.39. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $345.23 and a 52 week high of $523.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 69.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.63%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.33, for a total value of $6,196,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,564,058.76. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Malynda K. West sold 4,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,721,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,890,325. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,034 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,722. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Murphy USA by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 423.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 71 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company’s primary operations center on two retail formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.