Contrasting Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Hpil (OTCMKTS:HPIL)

Hpil (OTCMKTS:HPIL – Get Free Report) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 84.8% of Hpil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Victory Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hpil has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hpil 0 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital 0 5 6 0 2.55

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hpil and Victory Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Victory Capital has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.51%. Given Victory Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Hpil.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hpil and Victory Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hpil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Victory Capital $893.48 million 4.93 $288.86 million $3.92 17.31

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Hpil.

Profitability

This table compares Hpil and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hpil N/A N/A N/A Victory Capital 25.27% 24.23% 12.71%

Summary

Victory Capital beats Hpil on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hpil

HPIL Holding, a development stage company, engages in developing technology projects in Canada. It also focuses on developing online and artificial intelligence games; and ZIPPA, a multi-gaming global platform for gamers, as well as powertrain management system. The company was formerly known as Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HPIL Holding in August 2021. HPIL Holding was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. Its investment products include actively and passively managed mutual funds; rules-based and active exchange traded funds; institutional separate accounts; variable insurance products; alternative investments; and private closed-end funds; and a 529 Education Savings Plan. The company also offers strategies through third-party investment products, including mutual funds, third-party ETF model strategies, retail separately managed accounts, unified managed accounts through wrap account programs, Collective Investment Trusts, and undertakings for the collective investment in transferable securities. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

