Short Interest in Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Rises By 108.1%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 49,331 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the December 15th total of 23,701 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,325 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,325 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Nedbank Group Stock Down 0.6%

NDBKY stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. Nedbank Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) is a leading South African financial services provider headquartered in Sandton, Johannesburg. As one of the country’s “Big Four” banks, Nedbank offers a broad spectrum of banking and financial products to retail, business and corporate clients. Its core mission is to deliver innovative and sustainable financial solutions that support economic growth and meet the evolving needs of customers across various market segments.

The bank operates through several primary business units, including Retail and Business Banking, which serves individual consumers, small to medium-sized enterprises and commercial businesses; Corporate and Investment Banking, offering transactional banking, trade finance, corporate advisory and capital markets services; Wealth, Insurance and Asset Management, providing private banking, investment management, insurance solutions and trusts; and Treasury, which manages the group’s capital, liquidity and market risk exposures.

Nedbank’s footprint extends beyond South Africa into sub-Saharan Africa, with operations in over 30 countries through subsidiaries, branches and strategic partnerships.

