BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA) Short Interest Down 52.9% in December

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,255 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the December 15th total of 6,917 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,259 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF by 916.6% in the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 124,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 112,030 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. increased its position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF by 1,019.6% in the second quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 136,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 124,615 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYSA remained flat at $15.21 during trading on Friday. 1,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,080. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.30. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20.

The BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (HYSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in its own suite of fixed-income products specializing in high-yield USD-denominated corporate bonds. It offers diversified sector exposure and no bond maturity limitations. HYSA was launched on Sep 18, 2023 and is issued by BondBloxx.

