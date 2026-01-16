First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Down 55.2% in December

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 125,073 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the December 15th total of 279,143 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 277,010 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 277,010 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,038,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2,111,777.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 190,060 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $6,286,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,254,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,801,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 225,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,726. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities. FTSL was launched on May 1, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

