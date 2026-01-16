Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $234.49 and last traded at $231.83. Approximately 41,898,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 37,414,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.92.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $377.43 billion, a PE ratio of 114.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $411,686,940.60. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 161,558 shares of company stock worth $35,461,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 4,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

