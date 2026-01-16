International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $307.45 and last traded at $305.82. 5,993,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 4,090,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $285.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.42.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,776,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,024,243,000 after purchasing an additional 724,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,536,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,076,406,000 after buying an additional 147,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,444,527,000 after buying an additional 400,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,809,461,000 after buying an additional 2,077,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,060,536,000 after buying an additional 176,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

