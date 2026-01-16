Critical Review: BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) versus Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV)

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report) and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.3% of BeyondSpring shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of BeyondSpring shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BeyondSpring and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring 1 0 0 0 1.00 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring N/A N/A N/A Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -761.65%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares BeyondSpring and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BeyondSpring has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of -0.82, indicating that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BeyondSpring and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring $1.75 million 39.06 -$11.12 million ($0.15) -11.30 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$920,000.00 ($0.09) -6.54

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeyondSpring. BeyondSpring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BeyondSpring beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeyondSpring

(Get Free Report)

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and as an anti-cancer agent, as well as for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. It is also developing Plinabulin in combination with docetaxel vs. docetaxel alone for the treatment of NSCLC and epidermal growth factor receptor wild type. In addition, the company develops Plinabulin in combination with various immuno-oncology agents and chemotherapy or radiation, including; nivolumab, a PD-1 antibody that is has completed phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; ipilimumab, a CTLA-4 antibody for the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer; in combination with PD-1 or PD-L1 antibodies and radiation for the treatment of various cancers; and pembrolizumab, etoposide, and platinum to treat extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. Further, it engages in the development of three small molecule immune agents in preclinical stages; and a drug discovery platform to develop therapeutic agents from internal research and development efforts and from collaboration. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

(Get Free Report)

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.