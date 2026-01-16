Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Trading Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 185,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 548,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRTS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alpha Tau Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha Tau Medical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Tau Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DRTS

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $610.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 2,779.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter worth $170,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 185.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 80,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 6.3% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 204,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company’s lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.