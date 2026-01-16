uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading Up 5% – Still a Buy?

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.0850. 314,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,837,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on uniQure from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

uniQure Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.68.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,492.90% and a negative return on equity of 373.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 25,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $630,592.06. Following the sale, the director owned 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,260.04. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $174,319.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,575.92. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 102,247 shares of company stock worth $2,839,298 in the last three months. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 508.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $14,524,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in uniQure by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno?associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single?dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

