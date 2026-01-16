Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Down 8.3% – What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.6080. Approximately 4,038,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 14,108,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $11.00 price objective on Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Natl Bk Canada raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 31.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Abbington Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $2,944,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,606,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 165,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 140,870 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 415,200 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver’s core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

Featured Stories

