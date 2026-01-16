Hallador Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,273 call options on the company. This is an increase of 159% compared to the typical volume of 1,265 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 20,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $356,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 267,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,906.62. The trade was a 8.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 113,547 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,735,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 854,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,713,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Hallador Energy by 2,371.9% during the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 786,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 754,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 61,666 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of HNRG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.87. 444,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $870.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.26. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $146.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.92 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a positive return on equity of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $28.00 price target on Hallador Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Hallador Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HNRG

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company’s primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador’s operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.