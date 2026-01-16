BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,621,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 3,159,396 shares.The stock last traded at $76.29 and had previously closed at $76.26.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.67.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 4318.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $2,958,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 735,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,418,693.42. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 16,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $1,125,433.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 382,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,442,881.80. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 587,215 shares of company stock worth $39,569,101. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,832,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,257,000 after purchasing an additional 347,074 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.7% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,492,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% during the third quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 6,089,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,928,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,054,000 after buying an additional 1,127,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,991,000 after buying an additional 178,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio’s pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

