Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.68 and last traded at C$16.48, with a volume of 35568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.96.

BDI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.23.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of C$105.32 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.5349233 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Robert Wagemakers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.10, for a total value of C$282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 543,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,664,478. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Group Ltd rents and sells space rental solutions and modular workforce accommodations to business customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The company also provides specialized field rentals to the oil and gas industries of Canada and the United States. Besides, Black Diamond Group provides turnkey lodging services, as well as a host of related services that include transportation, installation, dismantling, repairs, maintenance, and ancillary field equipment rentals. From its locations, the company serves multiple sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government, and education.

