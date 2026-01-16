Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.54. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 6.40%.The firm had revenue of $17.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 923.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Headquartered in New York, the company operates through a network of majority?owned subsidiaries that target areas of high unmet medical need, including oncology, rare diseases and dermatology. Fortress Biotech’s business model emphasizes in?licensing or acquiring promising drug candidates and coordinating their development through specialized affiliate companies, allowing for flexible capital allocation and focused management of individual programs.

Through its portfolio of subsidiaries, Fortress Biotech advances a diversified pipeline spanning small molecules, biologics and cell therapies.

