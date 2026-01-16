iShares Gold Trust $IAU is MBA Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.7% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Ariston Services Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 127,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 47,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,533 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 1,177,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting iShares Gold Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

About iShares Gold Trust

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $86.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

