Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.7% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.08.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:MA opened at $542.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $486.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.28% and a return on equity of 202.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.25%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

