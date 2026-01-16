Woodson Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc $FOR

Woodson Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Forestar Group makes up about 3.0% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP owned 1.23% of Forestar Group worth $16,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Forestar Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Forestar Group by 3,273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.42. Forestar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.59 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Forestar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOR. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Forestar Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Forestar Group Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a residential lot development and management company focused on delivering finished home sites to homebuilders across the United States. The company acquires, entitles and develops land for single-family and multi-family housing, managing zoning, infrastructure and environmental approvals to prepare lots for construction. Forestar’s integrated approach to land development spans from initial site acquisition through final lot delivery, providing homebuilders with ready-to-build parcels in a variety of markets.

In addition to lot development, Forestar operates a retail homebuilding segment through joint ventures and strategic partnerships with national and regional homebuilders.

