Washington Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,955 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 213.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare accounts for approximately 0.8% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 713.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 19.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $193.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $133.40 and a 52 week high of $359.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.96.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 1.98%.Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.47.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $51,058.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,563.04. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

