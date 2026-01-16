Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 12,456 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,456 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $851,842,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,864 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,086,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,730,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 443.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,453,000 after buying an additional 1,264,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average is $93.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 101.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

