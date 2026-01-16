Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in Elme Communities $ELME

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,548 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of Elme Communities worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELME. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Elme Communities by 240.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Elme Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 39.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Elme Communities by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Elme Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elme Communities in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elme Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $3.10 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $273.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Elme Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Elme Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in senior living real estate. The company focuses on acquiring and strategically partnering in a diversified portfolio of senior housing communities, providing real estate solutions across the spectrum of independent living, assisted living and memory care facilities. Elme Communities leases properties to experienced operators under long-term contractual arrangements designed to generate stable rental income and align incentives for both landlord and operator.

The company’s core activities include identifying acquisition opportunities, underwriting property performance, structuring lease agreements and overseeing asset management functions.

