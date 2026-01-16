Launch One Acquisition Corp. $LPAA Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,869 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.43% of Launch One Acquisition worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Launch One Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,308,000. Meteora Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Launch One Acquisition by 793.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 1,000,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 888,298 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,811,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Launch One Acquisition by 552.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 724,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 613,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its position in Launch One Acquisition by 87.5% in the second quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Launch One Acquisition in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ LPAA opened at $10.63 on Friday. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

Launch One Acquisition (NASDAQ:LPAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter.

Launch One Acquisition Corp is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware. Its principal business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Shares and warrants of the company trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbols “LPAA” and “LPAAW.”

The company completed its initial public offering in 2021, raising gross proceeds through the sale of units, each consisting of one share of common stock and one quarter of a warrant.

