Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,543 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $11,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESRT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,135,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 314,113 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,983,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 42.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,169,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 649,776 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 145.7% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 483,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 286,718 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 4.0%

ESRT opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.34. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.30 to $6.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESRT

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and operation of office and retail properties. The company’s portfolio features the iconic Empire State Building in Midtown Manhattan, alongside a diversified collection of commercial assets situated throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and select markets in Upstate New York. By offering premium office space and street-level retail, Empire State Realty Trust positions itself as a landlord of choice for corporate tenants, retailers and experiential brands seeking high-profile addresses.

Established through a spin-off of assets in early 2013, Empire State Realty Trust consolidated a mix of landmark and Class A properties, creating scale in one of the world’s most competitive real estate markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.